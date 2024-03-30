Mumbai News: Kandivali Police Files FIR Against Builder Jayesh Tanna For Fraudulent Activity, Totaling 8 FIRs Against Him

File

Kandivali police have filed a case against builder Jayesh Tanna for fraudulent activity, specifically for transferring a flat into another person’s name despite issuing an allotment letter to them. He now faces more than eight FIRs.



Complaint Against Jayesh Tanna And Associates For Alleged Fraud In Real Estate

Jayesh allegedly obtained material and labour from the complainant, Amit Bhalia, 37, for construction, but failed to provide the promised two flats, despite giving the allotment letter.

According to the police, an FIR has been filed against Deep Tanna, Jayesh Tanna, Krish Tanna, Vivek Tanna, and their associates. An official said Jayesh is associated with Sri Sai Consultant, which was involved in developing a building in Kandivali.

The building was planned to consist of nine floors. Following the construction, the complainant was supposed to receive Rs4 crore from the builder for material and labour. However, due to the builder’s failure to pay, the complainant was given an allotment letter for two flats: 1304 (A Wing) and 1204 (B Wing).

Multiple Cases Against Jayesh Tanna

After giving the allotment letter, the complainant gave Rs1.9 lakh to the accused for registration of each flat. Despite this, the flats were not registered.

The official said more than eight cases are registered against Jayesh in different police stations of Mumbai, including Kandivali station.

Jayesh was arrested recently by the Economic Offences Wing and is currently in jail.