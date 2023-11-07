Mumbai News: 'Jashn-E-Diwali' Tag At Kurla's Phoenix Mall Removed Ahead Of Festivities After MNS Protest, Shows Video |

Mumbai: The Phoenix mall at Kurla removed the words 'Jashn-e' from its decoration on the occasion of Diwali festival after the MNS opposed the tag.

MNS Chandivali Vibhag Pramukh Mahendra Bhanushali objected to the tag stating that that unnecessarily uses Urdu words to greet people on the occasion of a Hindu festival.

MNS Leader Says, 'Would Like To Be Greeted As Per The Traditions'

In a video that went viral over social media, Bhanushali can be heard opposing use of urdu words for Hindu festivals. "All feel bad when Hindus are celebrating festivals and hence all sorts of gimmics are played to show it down. Its a skewed mentality. We don't want to insult any religion. But, we would like to be greeted as per the traditions."

He also asked whether the mall has tags for other festivals that begin with Jai Shri Ram.

One may recall a similar controbersy last year where the 'Jashn-e-Rivaj' campaign by fabIndia faced a similar outcry againat it over social media. People appealed to boycot the brand until the campaign was withdrawn.

Read Also Mumbai News: Major Demolition Clears The Way For Metro 6 Construction In Andheri Area

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)