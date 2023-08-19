Mumbai News: Indrani Mukerjea Working To Empower Women Released From Prison

Indrani Mukerjea |

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, who is out on bail after spending six years in prison for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, is now working for the welfare of women who have been released from jail.

Drawing from her personal experience, Mukerjea emphasised that women who have been released from prison often don’t receive support, even from their own families, making it crucial to receive support in order to become self-reliant. Working in collaboration with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader Arjun Meghe, who is associated with the NGO 'Insaniyat,' Mukerjea is dedicated to empowering women and their joint efforts aim to make 400 women self-reliant every year. Through the NGO, women are taught to make jewellery, candles, incense sticks, bags, and also receive instruction in decorative work during Ganeshotsav. Having spent six years behind bars, Mukerjea is aware about the prison conditions and has even written an open letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, urging them to improve the state of jails. However, she clarified that her involvement in social work does not signify an intention to enter politics.

Mukerjea was arrested by the Mumbai police in August 2015 for the tragic murder of Sheena Bora in 2012. She was granted bail on May 18 of last year, by the Supreme Court who acknowledged the prolonged duration she had spent in custody and anticipated that the trial won’t be completed soon.

