Mumbai News: Increase In Deaths On Railway Tracks, 2,590 In 2023

Mumbai: The number of deaths on track on the suburban railway network of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) witnessed a slight increase in 2023. According to official data provided by the Government Railway Police (GRP), a total of 2,590 fatalities were recorded, up from 2,507 in the previous year.

However, railway officials said the railways authorities in Mumbai have been working on trespass control programmes, building foot overbridges and counselling commuters to prevent such accidents.

The GRP report, a copy of which is with FPJ, shows that 2,590 people died and 2441 were injured. While 1,650 people were killed in accidents on the Central Railway, 940 died on the Western Railway.

121 people die by suicide

While 121 people died by suicide, 529 deaths were reported as death by natural causes while travelling on trains or at stations. Besides, 10 people died after falling into gaps, four after hitting poles, 14 were electrocuted and 32 died due to other reasons. The reason behind the death of 13 people has not been ascertained, as their post-mortem results are pending.

Apart from that 1,277 died while crossing the railway track and 590 died after falling from the running trains in 2023.

Most number of deaths reported while crossing tracks

A detailed study of the charts reveals that four suburban railway stations – Borivli, Thane, Kurla and Kalyan section of CR and Borivali and Vasai section of WR – reported most deaths due to crossing of tracks.

Among the 2,441 injured people, 241 were hurt while crossing the tracks while 1,242 were injured after falling from running trains. Apart from that 47 were injured after hitting a pole, 10 were injured due to electric shock, one was injured during a suicide attempt and another while falling into a platform gap, 459 were injured due to illness and 441 were injured due to some other reasons.

In 2022, 2,507 people died and 2,155 were injured on the Mumbai suburban railway in 2022. While 1,585 people were killed in accidents on CR, 922 died on WR.