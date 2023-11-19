Mumbai News: Imposter Claiming To Be Railway Vigilance Officer Apprehended At Borivali Station

In a recent vigilance check conducted at Borivali Station Platform Number 7, vigilance inspector Amarnath Premkumar Jha, accompanied by ticket checking staff Baliram Baburav, Sai Prasad Vijay Sawant, and Ravi Sathe, uncovered an imposter attempting to deceive authorities.

The individual identified as Manoj Kumar Chauhan, 47, claiming to be a Vigilance Officer from the Railway Board in Delhi, was apprehended during the inspection of the Ajmer-Dadar Express. Upon further inquiry, Chauhan failed to provide satisfactory answers and presented a fraudulent identity card. Its reported on November 16.

Culprit apprehended with help of RPF

Hailing from Dombivli, with roots in Ayodhya Nagar Society, Navsari, Gujarat, Chauhan's true intentions came to light as the vigilant team exposed his false identity. "With the assistance of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the imposter was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Borivali after completing all necessary legal procedures" said an official.

"A case has been registered against Chauhan under relevant sections, and the GRP in Borivali is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter" said an official addting that this incident serves as a reminder of the crucial role vigilance plays in maintaining the integrity and security of our railway systems.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)