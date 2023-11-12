 Mumbai News: Central Railway's Crackdown On Ticket Touting Sees 317 Arrests
According to CR, the Mumbai Division topped the list with 97 cases and 117 arrests during this period.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 12, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has ramped up its campaign against ticket touting, resulting in 269 cases registered and 317 individuals arrested from April to October 2023. The crackdown, spanning all five divisions of Central Railway, targeted private travel agencies based on data provided by the cyber cell and other sources.

According to CR, the Mumbai Division topped the list with 97 cases and 117 arrests during this period. Bhusawal Division closely followed with 72 cases and 77 arrests. Pune, Nagpur, and Solapur divisions also witnessed significant enforcement, with 56, 36, and eight cases, respectively.

Rs 3.42 lakh fines imposed

“The Central Railway RPF utilised advanced technology, including software such as PRABAL, to aid in e-touting investigations, cyberspace surveillance, and CCTV monitoring. Compared to the same period last year, the current efforts have seen a notable increase, with 269 cases against the previous year’s 178. The fines imposed amount to Rs 3.42 lakh,” said Dr Shivraj Manaspure, chief public relations officer of CR.

“Passengers are urged to purchase tickets through legitimate channels, avoiding touts engaged in online e-ticketing.”

CR's underscores importance of secure travel experience

The Central Railway’s measures underscore their dedication to ensuring a fair and secure travel experience for genuine passengers while sending a clear message against ticket touting. “The Central Railway emphasises that buying tickets from touts not only jeopardises the journey, but also risks financial loss due to potential legal actions leading to ticket blocking,” said an official.

