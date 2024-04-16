 Mumbai News: Illegal Pistol Found Inside Parked Car At Airport, 3 Arrested
Mumbai News: Illegal Pistol Found Inside Parked Car At Airport, 3 Arrested

On April 14, a BMW car lacking a license plate was found in the airport's parking area.

Megha Kuchik
article-image
Pixabay

The Airport police have arrested three people in connection with the case of finding an illegal pistol and live cartridges from a BMW car near the airport. The trio was identified as Tushar Kale, 41, Sachin Pote, 44, and Akash Shinde, 28, all residents of Pune.

Airport Police Finds Illegal Pistol Inside Park BMW Car

On April 14, a BMW car lacking a license plate was found in the airport's parking area. The attendants found a pistol in the car's armrest and alerted the police. The cops discovered that the pistol had a 'Made in USA' mark. Upon examining the magazine, they discovered five live cartridges of 7.65mm calibre.

Additionally, a black suitcase and a bag were found in the vehicle. The suitcase had Rs38,000 cash, an Aadhar card bearing the name Akash Shinde, a PAN card, a driver's license, an ATM card, a visiting card with Shinde's name and address as Shiv Sena office, Deccan Gymkhana and Pune.

Accused Involved In Business Deals

Senior Inspector Madhukar Sanap said, “The car owner is involved in a land business deal. He procured the pistol at a less price without possessing the necessary license. The trio had come to Mumbai solely for enjoyment purposes, with no suspicious intentions.”

