Mumbai News: Iconic Mover Packers To Give Refund, Damage Cost With 9% Interest

representative pic

The Suburban Mumbai’s District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has pulled up Agarwal Packers and Movers for gross deficiency in service and unfair trade practice shown towards a customer. The commission has asked the firm to refund Rs65,000 paid by the customer, Andheri resident Sushil Pandey, for the assignment, along with Rs1,37,250 towards damages caused; all with 9% interest rate from 2021. The commission has also awarded Rs25,000 to the customer for mental agony caused.

As per the complaint, Pandey had opted for the firm’s services to move his household goods from Ludhiana to Andheri. The amount included Rs12,000 for insurance. At the time of unloading, he found that most goods were either fully or partially damaged. This was immediately brought to the notice of the company.

A survey was conducted for damaged goods and Pandey was informed that a loss of Rs1,37,000 had occurred. When the matter was put up for settlement, an offer of Rs2,000 was made, which he denied. He stayed in touch with the firm to recover his losses, but none of his complaints were addressed properly.

After he approached the commission, the company was sent several notices but it did not appear and thus the matter was decided ex-parte.

The commission gave the order after going through the required reports submitted by the survey officer as well as the photographs produced by the complainant.