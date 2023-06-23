Thepackersmovers.com easing the process of hiring reliable packers and movers since 2006

Moving to a new place has become quite common over the few years. And when anyone wants to move must find reliable packers and movers in Pune , Delhi, or any city to help relocate safely. With the increase in packers and movers companies, finding an authentic and reliable one has become time-consuming and difficult. This is because some shifting service providers turn out to be frauds. So, people take time researching and then hiring a trusted moving company.

Thepackersmovers.com, a New Delhi-based online directory, has paved the way to solve the uphill task of finding reliable and skilled moving companies in India. To date, the website has made associations with 50,000+ packers and movers in India. The website’s aim since its inception in 2006 has been to help thousands of customers help stay away from fraudulent companies by providing genuine and authentic ones.

“Searching for a trustworthy packing and moving company takes time as so many unreliable ones are in the market. Such companies con customers with extremely low prices and steal their goods or offer poor service. We wanted to make booking moving companies easier and more trusting.

Thepackersmovers helps customers find trustworthy and professional moving companies easily”, said Mr. Mukesh Kumar, the senior manager of the online moving company directory.

Reasons to choose movers at the Thepackersmovers

Mr. Mukesh Kumar further explained why customers can rely on the directory for packers and movers.

Verified companies

He explained that one of the main reasons why customers can choose their portal is verified moving companies. “We at Thepackersmovers ensure to go through the various details of the moving companies before associating with them. Our team checks their registration documents, company address, ID proof of the owner, and other details,” said Mukesh Kumar.

Quick quotes

Getting quotes for the packers and movers Bangalore from Thepackersmovers.com is very easy. Customers can fill out a form in the directory mentioning their moving requirements. The website will contact them with free quotes from the top packers and movers within their city.

Experience and skilled movers

The shifting service providers associated with The Packers Movers directory are experienced in handling different kinds of customer shifting requirements. Since 2006, the directory has successfully helped many customers relocate via their associated packers and movers.

Services offered by packers and movers

The moving companies associated with Thepackersmovers are skilled in offering many services:

Local or intercity home shifting

Packers and movers partnered with the directory offer both local and intercity relocation. They know to use advanced tools and tricks to quickly pack and move household goods like televisions, ACs, coolers, sofa sets, etc. In 2022, The Packers Movers directory helped 10,000+ customers relocate their homes in Bangalore with their associated moving companies.

Office shifting

Companies that want to shift their office space can also find reliable packing and moving companies from the online directory. The packers and movers will move all the essential office-related items smoothly.

Car or bike transport

People stressed over moving their two-wheeler or car can also contact Thepackersmovers to get references for moving companies offering vehicle transport services at budget-friendly prices.

Other services include international relocation, warehouse, storage, transport, etc.

Initially, Thepackersmovers started with only a few team members, which has increased to 20+ members in 2023. In the beginning, the directory started its service within a few cities, but today offers packers and movers in 100+ locations within India and also countries abroad, such as the UK, USA, etc.

The mission of Thepackersmovers is to remain the most preferred choice of directory for finding good, experienced, and reliable packers and movers across the globe.

About the company

Thepackersmovers.com, based in New Delhi, India, is an online directory portal for best packers and movers. The website was launched in 2006 and so far has helped more than one lakh customers relocate. The company has grown from serving only a handful of cities to PAN India within a few years. Now, Thepackersmovers become a global name by expanding its network worldwide.

Contact Details

https://www.thepackersmovers.com/

support@thepackersmovers.com

+91 9711065096