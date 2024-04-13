 Mumbai News: Huts Vacated After Landslide Hits Netaji Road in Ghatkopar, No Major Injuries Reported
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Huts Vacated After Landslide Hits Netaji Road in Ghatkopar, No Major Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Huts Vacated After Landslide Hits Netaji Road in Ghatkopar, No Major Injuries Reported

"Two fire engines and fire tankers, two JCBs along with four ambulances and labours are deployed on the spot. The situation is under control",said the civic official.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Mumbai : An incident of landslide was reported on Netaji Road at Ghatkopar West on Friday night. Around 10 to 12 huts were vacated immediately as a precautionary measure. No major injuries were reported till 11 pm, confirmed the civic official. 

Read Also
Mumbai Accident: Tragic Crash On Elphinstone Bridge Claims Life Of Police Constable; Case Filed
article-image

The incident took place near Himalaya society in Valmiki Nagar at 9.15 pm. The Mumbai Fire brigade, local police and N ward officials immediately rushed to the spot. Two fire engines and fire tankers, two JCBs along with four ambulances and labours are deployed on the spot. The situation is under control, said the civic official. 

Read Also
Gujarat: Labourer Dies, 3 Critical In Landslide At Ahmedabad Construction Site
article-image

"There are some huts in the landslide prone area ahead of Himalaya society. We immediately shifted the residents from a few of the huts for safety purposes. As per the information from local people, no one is trapped inside the collapsed huts. Still, the area will be kept under observation," said a civic official of N ward.

Although no major injury were reported, the residents of the huts were quickly moved to a nearby civic market for temporary accomodation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Central Railways' AC Local Witness Hike In Ridership Since February And March

Mumbai News: Central Railways' AC Local Witness Hike In Ridership Since February And March

Mumbai: City Temples Gear Up For Grand Ram Navami Celebration; Check Events And Ceremonies Here

Mumbai: City Temples Gear Up For Grand Ram Navami Celebration; Check Events And Ceremonies Here

Mumbai News: Huts Vacated After Landslide Hits Netaji Road in Ghatkopar, No Major Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: Huts Vacated After Landslide Hits Netaji Road in Ghatkopar, No Major Injuries Reported

Mumbai News: BMC To Launch App Promoting Women's Self-Help Group Products, Collaborating With...

Mumbai News: BMC To Launch App Promoting Women's Self-Help Group Products, Collaborating With...

'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC

'No Restrictions On Putting Sign Board In Marathi Or Any Other Language': Bombay HC