Mumbai News: Huts Vacated After Landslide Hits Netaji Road in Ghatkopar, No Major Injuries Reported

FPJ

Mumbai : An incident of landslide was reported on Netaji Road at Ghatkopar West on Friday night. Around 10 to 12 huts were vacated immediately as a precautionary measure. No major injuries were reported till 11 pm, confirmed the civic official.

The incident took place near Himalaya society in Valmiki Nagar at 9.15 pm. The Mumbai Fire brigade, local police and N ward officials immediately rushed to the spot. Two fire engines and fire tankers, two JCBs along with four ambulances and labours are deployed on the spot. The situation is under control, said the civic official.

"There are some huts in the landslide prone area ahead of Himalaya society. We immediately shifted the residents from a few of the huts for safety purposes. As per the information from local people, no one is trapped inside the collapsed huts. Still, the area will be kept under observation," said a civic official of N ward.

Although no major injury were reported, the residents of the huts were quickly moved to a nearby civic market for temporary accomodation.