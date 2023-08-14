Mumbai News: Hunt For ‘Lady Don’ After Death Threat To Ex-Sena Corporator | Representative Image

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for history-sheeter Karima Sheikh and her two aides for conspiring to kill former corporator and Shiv Sena leader Parmeshwar Kadam.

Sheikh, who has earned the notoriety of ‘lady don’, was previously known as Karima Mujeeb Shah and has a history of offences such as murder, extortion and illegal trade of weapons. Also known as ‘aapa’ (elder sister), Sheikh is known to take orphaned kids under her wings and push them into petty crimes.

Complainant man in fight against land mafia

Operating from Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, a notorious slum belt, for many years she allegedly built unauthorised houses and sold or rented them to make money. The complainant, Kadam, claims to be in a fight against land mafia, including the one run by Sheikh.

Arrested many times, Sheikh was last nabbed in 2020 by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police. The court then externed her from the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli area.

Kadam has alleged that Sheikh uses the help of one Akram Ansari for all her “dirty work”, and has been issuing death threats through him at his office. He said the threats began after he flagged her illegal land business in Kamraj Nagar, following which the BMC razed some of these structures. Sheikh’s other aide has been identified as Radhakrishna Harijan.

