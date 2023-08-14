 Mumbai News: Hunt For ‘Lady Don’ After Death Threat To Ex-Sena Corporator
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Hunt For ‘Lady Don’ After Death Threat To Ex-Sena Corporator

Mumbai News: Hunt For ‘Lady Don’ After Death Threat To Ex-Sena Corporator

Operating from Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, a notorious slum belt, for many years she allegedly built unauthorised houses and sold or rented them to make money.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Hunt For ‘Lady Don’ After Death Threat To Ex-Sena Corporator | Representative Image

Mumbai: The police have launched a manhunt for history-sheeter Karima Sheikh and her two aides for conspiring to kill former corporator and Shiv Sena leader Parmeshwar Kadam.

Sheikh, who has earned the notoriety of ‘lady don’, was previously known as Karima Mujeeb Shah and has a history of offences such as murder, extortion and illegal trade of weapons. Also known as ‘aapa’ (elder sister), Sheikh is known to take orphaned kids under her wings and push them into petty crimes. 

Read Also
Delhi Crime: Woman Injured After Falling From Auto While Trying To Save Her iPhone From Snatchers In...
article-image

Complainant man in fight against land mafia

Operating from Kamraj Nagar in Ghatkopar, a notorious slum belt, for many years she allegedly built unauthorised houses and sold or rented them to make money. The complainant, Kadam, claims to be in a fight against land mafia, including the one run by Sheikh.
Arrested many times, Sheikh was last nabbed in 2020 by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai police. The court then externed her from the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli area.

Kadam has alleged that Sheikh uses the help of one Akram Ansari for all her “dirty work”, and has been issuing death threats through him at his office. He said the threats began after he flagged her illegal land business in Kamraj Nagar, following which the BMC razed some of these structures. Sheikh’s other aide has been identified as Radhakrishna Harijan.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Tricolour Bike Rally Organised In Airoli As Part Of 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mumbai Crime: 2 Arrested For Possessing Illegal Weapons

Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested Under POCSO Act

Mumbai Crime: Man Arrested Under POCSO Act

Mumbai News: IMA Hits Back After Generic Rx Directive

Mumbai News: IMA Hits Back After Generic Rx Directive

Mumbai News: 6 People Stung By Jellyfish At Juhu Beach

Mumbai News: 6 People Stung By Jellyfish At Juhu Beach

FPJ Exclusive: Defying RBI Orders, Paygate Continues To Operate

FPJ Exclusive: Defying RBI Orders, Paygate Continues To Operate