Delhi Crime: Woman Injured After Falling From Auto While Trying To Save Her iPhone From Snatchers In Saket

Woman Injured After Falling From Auto While Trying To Save Her iPhone From Snatchers In Saket | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident of crimes against women a school teacher in Delhi fell from an auto-rickshaw in a bid to safe herself from robbers trying to snatch her phone. The woman sustained serious injuries after she fell from the auto. As per reports, the woman suffered from a fractured nose and also injuries to other parts of her body. Two bike-borne thieves while snatching her phone pulled her out of the moving auto after which she fell and sustained injuries.

Phone snatching in Saket

Two bike-borne thieves tried to snatch her phone while she was returning home from school at around 3.15 PM. The victim is identified as Yovika Chowdhary, who is a teacher by profession and lives in South Delhi's Neb Sarai. The victim is a teacher at Gyan Bharti School in Saket. As per reports, the incident occurred while she was returning home after completing her school in the afternoon. The incident took place at Saket on Friday (August 11).

Police complaint filed

The school teacher in her complaint to the Police said that she took an auto-rickshaw from outside PVR Cinema in Saket, when the auto was crossing through the crowded Khokha Market in the area two men who were riding on a Honda Splendour bike came from behind the auto-rickshaw and attempted to snatch her phone. As per reports, Chowdhary was holding an iPhone 13 mobile phone in her hand which the robbers were trying to snatch from her.

Suffers serious injuries

She further said that she tumbled out of the auto-rickshaw when the robbers tried to snatch the phone as she was holding the phone very tightly. Then she fell out of the auto and the robbers took the phone and fled the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital nearby where she was receiving treatment after she was injured. The woman said that she suffered injuries to her nose and other parts of her body. The nose was fractured as she fell out of the auto-rickshaw.

Criminals were not wearing helmets

Yovika Chowdhary informed the police that the two robbers who took her phone away were two men who seemed to be around 20-years-old and also they were not wearing helmets during the time of the incident. A case has been registered in connection of the case and the police has initiated probe in connection with the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)