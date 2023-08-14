Telangana: Woman Fights Armed Robber Bravely, Tries To Foil Theft Attempt; Incident Caught On CCTV

Woman Fights Armed Robber Bravely | Twitter

Telangana: A woman from Telangana showed an example of courage by resisting a robbery bid. The woman fought the armed robber who was trying to rob the woman in Telangana's Sircilla. The video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the woman is being attacked by a robber with a knife in his hand and the woman is seen trying her best to resist the robbery.

Incident caught on camera

In the video, it can be seen that the woman, who is alone at the moment in the house, comes out after hearing some commotion. However, when she comes out to check, she notices a robber hiding behind the wall of the house. On seeing the woman, the robber attacks her with a knife but the woman evades the attack.

The incident occurred in Vemulawada town of Rajanna Sircilla district. The assailant attacked the woman with a knife in his hand. The woman fought bravely and tried to resist the robbery attempt, but the robber escaped with the seven-gram gold chain that the woman was wearing. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The theft was committed at the house of Pilli Srilatha in the early hours of the morning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police probe

A complaint has been registered in connection with the case. Police are investigating the matter by checking the CCTV footage. The police are trying to nab the accused who attacked the woman and fled with a gold chain. The robber entered the premises in the early hours of the morning. This shows that women are not safe even while they are at home.

Commendable courage

However, the courage of the woman is commendable as she fought bravely with the armed robber bravely and tried to resist the robbery attempt. The police are investigating the matter on the basis of the CCTV footage. And are also checking the other CCTV cameras in the area for any lead.