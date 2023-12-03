Mumbai News: High-Profile Gambling Den Busted In Upscale Khar Building, 12 Women Among 45 Arrested; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch Unit-9 raided a high-profile gambling den operating in an upscale society at Om Palace, Ambedkar Road, Khar West. The Crime Branch conducted the raid on Saturday around 1 a.m., and a total of 45 individuals were arrested, including 4 partners of the gambling den, three assistants called jockeys who help customers gamble, and 38 individuals who were gambling. Among those, 12 were women and 33 were men. The owner of the flat Sameer Anand is in the `wanted' category of the police. The police seized Rs. 34 lakhs in cash and gambling coins worth Rs.1 crore and 1 lakh 50 thousand.

The Crime Branch received information about illegal gambling and also several complaints about high-stakes gambling, including games like three-card rummy and poker. Acting on a tip-off the Crime Branch raided the flat which was located on the 5th floor of Om Palace society.

In a major midnight operation led by Daya Nayak, the Crime Branch arrested over 40 people, including numerous women, for engaging in illegal card games. The flat at Palace building, Dr Ambedkar Road, Khar, served as the venue for these high-stakes gambling sessions. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/lk9x1wlvom — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) December 2, 2023

Police Finds Full Gambling Setup In Flat

When the Crime Branch team reached the location, they found a large amount of poker and three-card gambling being played for significant sums of money. The action was taken after discovering 38 individuals, including three jockeys assisting them in gambling, in the locked flat. The gambling den was run by four partners, and there were games on three different tables. To make gambling easier, the customers had been provided with plastic coins of different colours and prices.

Daya Nayak, Incharge Police Inspector, Crime Branch, Unit 9, who led the operation, stated, "Without the owner's consent, it is impossible to run such a large gambling den in his flat. Illegal gambling has been happening in this flat for the past one and a half months. No celebrities or VIP individuals were involved in this gambling."