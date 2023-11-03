Mumbai News: Health Institutions Launch Initiative To Provide Healthcare To 28 Lakh Tribals | representational pic/ Photo: Unsplash

Mumbai: KEM Hospital, Seth GS Medical College and Piramal Foundation have signed a memorandum of understanding to provide healthcare services and training to 28 lakh tribal people living in the ‘aspirational districts’ of Nadurbar, Gadchiroli, Wasim, Osmanabad and Palghar.

The partnership has a target of 6% to 8% annual health indicator improvement among the tribals by focusing on malnutrition, maternal-child health, anaemia and TB reduction.

“The programme will start from Palghar and they will provide training to aspiring doctors of KEM Hospital who will be deployed to this districts. Our collaborative effort will mainly focus on malnutrition and maternal-child health along with other ailments,” said Dr Swati Piramal, chairperson, Piramal Healthcare.

Aspirational Bharat Collaborative Programme

KEM will be provide technical support under its ‘Aspirational Bharat Collaborative Programme’ including tele-consultation diagnostic support and capacity building training for frontline health workers in the targeted districts.

The programme aims to boost healthcare capabilities by providing training workshops to district-level health staff, tribal healers, and medical student volunteers.

Dr Piramal said that the central mission is focused on improving the well being of under-reserved communities, which can only be achieved by strengthening government system and leveraging the energy and dedication of young individuals inspired by the principle of ‘seva bhav’.

