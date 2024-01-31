 Mumbai News: HC Imposes Exemplary Cost Of ₹1 Lakh On Developer Accord Builders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: HC Imposes Exemplary Cost Of ₹1 Lakh On Developer Accord Builders

Mumbai News: HC Imposes Exemplary Cost Of ₹1 Lakh On Developer Accord Builders

₹1Lakh exemplary cost on builder for unilaterally allotting a rehab tenement without conducting a lottery process in the presence of a representative of the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA)

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: HC Imposes Exemplary Cost Of ₹1 Lakh On Developer Accord Builders | File

The Bombay High Court recently imposed an exemplary cost of Rs1 lakh on developer Accord Builders for unilaterally allotting a rehab tenement without conducting a lottery process in the presence of a representative of the Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA). The court had directed the allottees – to Gopal and Shekhar Vanave – to vacate the premises within four weeks.

The court had also asked them to choose a tenement made available by SRA and the authority has been directed to allotted chosen tenement within two weeks thereafter. The HC was hearing a petition by Gopal and Shekhar Vanvane challenging the SRA’s declaration that the allotment of the tenement to them was invalid.

Dispute around SRA scheme

The dispute arose around the SRA scheme in Kurla. After 438 dwellers were accommodated, the developer had four vacant tenements, and 21 eligible slum dwellers were waiting for allotment. The petitioner, Sangeeta Zimal, despite being eligible, was excluded from the allotment process of a rehab tenement.

The developer on July 21, 2021, submitted a proposal to SRA stating that the tenement was available and petitioners were eligible. The developer also requested SRA to appoint an officer for the lottery allotment. However, no decision was taken. Pending proposal, on March 1, 2022, the developer wrote to the SRA stating that four tenements were reserved for eligible slum , including Zimal and would be allowed after re-verification. However, the developer allotted the tenement to Vanaves and informed the SRA about the same on March 24.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Cop's Daughter Crushed To Death While Taking Selfie With Brother At School Gate

Mumbai Cop's Daughter Crushed To Death While Taking Selfie With Brother At School Gate

Mumbai News: HC Imposes Exemplary Cost Of ₹1 Lakh On Developer Accord Builders

Mumbai News: HC Imposes Exemplary Cost Of ₹1 Lakh On Developer Accord Builders

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Says Will Resume Indefinite Fast From Feb 10

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Says Will Resume Indefinite Fast From Feb 10

Maratha Quota Row: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Challenging Issuance Of Kunbi Certificates To Marathas

Maratha Quota Row: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Challenging Issuance Of Kunbi Certificates To Marathas

Big Relief for Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh As CBI files Closure Report In Extortion Case Filed...

Big Relief for Ex-Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh As CBI files Closure Report In Extortion Case Filed...