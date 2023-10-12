Mumbai News: Govt To Form Panel To Review Toll Plazas | Representative image

Mumbai: When people already pay road tax, what is the need for charging them again with toll tax, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray asked at a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday at Sahyadri state guest house. A decision to appoint a committee to study amenities at MEP toll plazas was taken at the meeting, sources said.

MNS leaders' meeting with CM

After the issue of toll plazas heated up over the past week, a delegation of MNS leaders led by Raj Thackeray had a meeting with the CM. The meeting was also attended by various officials of the transport department. The MNS delegation demanded that the increase in toll tax be reversed. Arguing in favour of the demand, the delegation said that the toll plazas often lack basic amenities like toilets for women. They also argued that the condition of roads is very bad, yet toll is being charged.

Raj Thackeray asked the propriety of MMRDA being given rights for toll collection post 2027, while the toll collection originally started after 55 flyovers and several roads were built during the Yuti government of 1995 where MMRDA had no role to play.

The delegation also raised the issue of toll exemption for vehicles with registration numbers starting with MH04, over which the CM assured them that the issue will be reviewed and a meeting will be called to take decision in this regard. He also assured the delegation that MSRDC shall do videography on all such toll plazas between Mumbai and Thane to assess the number of vehicles with MH04 as their starting numbers.

Shinde also accepted their demand to form a committee to look into amenities at Vashi and other Mumbai Entry Point toll plazas. MSRDC officials accepted that there are no yellow lines at the toll plazas.

