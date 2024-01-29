Mumbai News: Goods Train Engine Failure Disrupts Rail Services On Asangaon-Kasara Line

Central Railway | File

Mumbai: A goods train experienced engine failure near Khardi Railway Station on Monday, disrupting over half a dozen train services on the Asangaon-Kasara section.

The incident affected seven trains, including popular ones like CSMT-Jalna, Vande Bharat Express, Kamayani Express, Pawan Express, Mangla Express, and LTT Ayodhya Superfast Express. Additionally, two suburban services were fully canceled, and one partially canceled.

Central Railway (CR) officials assured passengers that train operations up to Asangaon remained unaffected, with local services running as usual during the disruption up to Asangaon. However, passengers reported a cascading effect, causing delays of up to 15 minutes for several other suburban services on the route.

The goods train, consisting of 42 wagons loaded with fertilizer and en route to Chandrapur from Thal, initially faced engine failure between Khardi and Umbermali at 2:25 pm. A prompt response from railway authorities dispatched an additional engine, and the section was successfully cleared by 4:08 pm. Unfortunately, a second technical fault occurred at Kasara station at 4:28 pm, necessitating another round of restoration efforts, which concluded at 5:05 pm, according to an official from CR.