Mumbai News: Gold Smuggling Racket Busted By DRI, Six Held

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport/ Representative image | File Photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted a syndicate allegedly involved in smuggling of foreign-origin gold through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and seized a huge quantity of smuggled gold weighing over 7kg worth ₹4.50 crore on Saturday. The agency has so far arrested six persons allegedly involved in the syndicate.

According to the DRI, specific intelligence was received that a passenger arriving from Dubai will be carrying contraband with him which he will leave in the aircraft. The said contraband will be picked up from the flight by an unknown airlines ground staff and then it will be smuggled out of the airport. Acting on the said intelligence, the DRI officials intercepted one security executive of an airline company on Saturday and found two packets containing gold dust in wax form concealed in his shoes.

DRI foils gold smuggling operation at airport

The DRI team then apprehended the passenger who had arrived with the gold from the airport premises. On questioning, the passenger revealed that he was roped into the syndicate by a Raigad-based man and for this job, the he was promised ₹50,000. After collecting the consignment, it was to be handed over to a man who operates a melting facility of smuggled gold at Kalbadevi. The DRI officials raided the said facility and had seized over 4kg of gold and cash ₹3.32 lakh. Another passenger who was part of the syndicate and had arrived from Phuket was also intercepted at the airport with smuggled gold.

“The involvement of other key members and sources for purchase of the gold, sale and distribution of the smuggled gold etc needs to be investigated. The accused are part of an international gold smuggling syndicate and have committed grave economic offences. Incriminating evidences have been gathered and a detailed analysis of the same is under process. The involvement of other key members and the Hawala angle for purchase of the gold needs to be investigated,” said a DRI official.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)