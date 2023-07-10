 Mumbai News: Gold Jewellery Shop Worker Steals ₹14.54 Lakh Asset, Held From WB
The CCTV footage revealed that he had walked away with the gold kept for making ornaments.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 11:13 PM IST
Representative Pic |

A worker of a gold jewellery shop and his accomplice have been arrested from West Bengal for their alleged involvement in a theft of 250 gm gold worth ₹14.54 lakh. The key accused was identified as Sanjay Faujdar. According to the LT Marg police, the crime took place on May 10. The CCTV footage revealed that he had walked away with the gold kept for making ornaments. A probe led by cops, Sushil Vanjari and Pradeep Bhitade, found that he was hiding in West Bengal. Stolen booty worth ₹10.5 lakh has been recovered.

