Gold, Silver Prices Fall On July 10; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold and silver futures fell on the MCX on Monday.

The August Gold futures at 9:37 am were at Rs 58,690 down by Rs 92 per 10 grams, whereas silver futures expiring in September were trading at Rs 71,165 per kilogram, with a loss of Rs 145.

The price of gold and silver on the morning of July 10 were at Rs 54,550 per 10 grams and Rs 73,300 per kg respectively, according to GoodReturns.

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,550 and 24-carat gold at Rs 59,510.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 54,700 and Rs 54,900, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 59,660 and Rs 59,940, respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,300.

In Chennai, Hyderabad and Kerala the price of 1 kg of silver is Rs 76,700.