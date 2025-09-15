Mumbai News: Girgaum Law Student Sends Legal Notice Against Police Officer For Allegedly Vandalising Vehicles During Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Legal notice filed against Mumbai police officer for allegedly vandalising vehicles during Ganesh Visarjan in Girgaum | Salman Ansari FPJ/ Representative Image

Mumbai: A Girgaum-based law student, through his advocate Prathamesh Gaikwad, has issued a legal notice to multiple authorities, including the Commissioner of Police and the State of Maharashtra against the alleged errant behaviour of the uniformed police officer, who had allegedly vandalised the vehicles parked on road during the Ganesh Visarjan.

The notice demands action and compensation for alleged misconduct by a Mumbai Police officer during the festival, on September 6, 2025.

State Held Vicariously Liable, Compensation Demanded

The notice states that the State of Maharashtra is "vicariously liable" for the wrongful acts of its police officer, who was acting in an official capacity. It seeks a compensation of Rs 2,00,000 for each affected party.

Serious Legal Warning Issued

"This notice constitutes a solemn legal warning and a last opportunity for remedial action. Any attempt to delay, dilute, deny, or ignore this notice will invite severe civil, criminal, constitutional, and international legal consequences against the errant police officer(s) and supervisory officers," the document reads.

Video Evidence Highlights Alleged Misconduct

The notice, sent by advocate Gaikwad, alleges that a uniformed police officer was recorded on video "deliberately and maliciously throwing citizens' motorcycles onto public roads" at the Wilson College Signal in Girgaon.

The notice asserts that this act of vandalism, which was captured on video and went viral, was not a crowd management measure but a "premeditated and malicious destruction of private property." The legal notice includes this video as evidence and lists the demands for action.

Officer’s Actions Deemed Illegal and Dangerous

The legal notice claims that the officer's actions endangered human lives, violated statutory authority, and demonstrated "callous disregard for public safety and human dignity."

The notice points out that the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) is the sole statutory authority for impounding vehicles, and the officer's actions were "patently illegal and ultra vires." The legal notice also claims the incident was an act of "communal discrimination" and "selective aggression" against the festivities.

Demands for Action and Reforms

In addition to seeking compensation, the notice demands the immediate suspension of the officer for his alleged act of vandalism, a departmental inquiry and dismissal proceedings, and a public apology from the Commissioner of Police.

The notice also calls for systemic reforms, such as religion-neutral crowd management protocols and mandatory sensitivity training for all police personnel.

