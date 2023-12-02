Mumbai News: Four Vegetable & Fish Markets In City Set For A Makeover

File Photo

Mumbai : The BMC has decided to redesign their vegetable and fish markets. Consultants are appointed to study the requirement of the market and submit an action plan. Accordingly, in the first phase, four markets in the island city will get a makeover. The project might also get 50% funds from the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC), said a civic sources.

Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar visited a few markets in the island city last month. After interaction with vendors and understanding their requirements, he instructed the BMC to give a facelift to their markets. Accordingly, the BMC has now appointed four consultants for redesigning the market. Their report is expected to be submitted by next week.

Fish, meat section to be in enclosed air-conditioned section

Prakash Rasal, assistant commissioner (markets) said, "The existing markets will be renovated by repairing of sheds where ever required, arrangements of public toilets, seating arrangements of vendors will be in order, the fish and meat section will be in an enclosed air-conditioned section to prevent strong odours. Also, there will be section-wise arrangements for vegetables, groceries, accessories, masalas and a separate AC section for meat and fish."

The BMC has selected Khamkar Market in Lower Parel, Swatantra Veer Savarkar Market in Dadar, Waghdhare Market in Prabhadevi and Gopinath Tank Market, better known as Citylight Market, in Mahim for redesigning the project in the first phase. There was a long pending demand from fishermen for arrangements of toilets. Keeping in mind the inconvenience faced by the women vendor, the BMC will build a restroom and toilet for ladies in these markets, said a civic official.

Tender to be floated for redesigning

Once the consultants submit their design, the BMC will check if it requires any changes or addition to the plan, and then it will be sent to the BMC administrator, Iqbal Singh Chahal, for his final approval. After which a tender will be invited for redesigning of these four markets. Around 50% of fund can be received by DPDC while the BMC have to spend 50% on the project, an official said.