Mumbai News: Forget Manipur, Have You Gone To Malvani, Shelar Asks Uddhav

Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar on Monday challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) working president Uddhav Thackeray to go to Malvani. He was responding to Thackeray’s taunt at PM Modi on Sunday.

Thackeray attacked Modi for Manipur situation

Addressing a meeting of his party office-bearers, Thackeray had asked Modi to go to Manipur first before flying to the US. Reacting to this statement, Shelar said Thackeray, of late, is busy giving unsolicited advice to Modi and hence “I wish to ask Uddhavji, forget Manipur, have you ever tried to go to Malvani at least?” Thackeray never left his home, and if at all he did step out, it was to fly to London, Shelar alleged while addressing a meeting of cooperative bodies organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha at Dadar.

“The BJP is capable to not only pacify Manipur but will also calm down the ‘green movement’ that is spreading rampantly in Malvani,” he added.

People associating U-turn with Uddhav: Shelar

On this occasion, Mr Shelar gave a detailed account of how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has sensitively worked for the benefit and upliftment of women over the last nine years.

“Even if it was just for namesake, we are glad that Thackeray supported the Uniform Civil Code. Similarly, he had agreed to support the Agriculture Act in the House but the moment he stepped out and reached out to the masses, he took a U-turn. Now people have also started associating U-turn with Uddhav Thackeray,” Shelar added.

“Hence, even if you have verbally extended your support to the Uniform Civil Code, neither the public nor we have faith in it,” he stated.