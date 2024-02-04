Mumbai News: Food Stall Owner Swindled Of ₹11 Lakh In Rating Fraud

Cyber Fraud | FPJ

Mumbai:The South Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police’s crime branch has registered a case against an unidentified person for duping a food stall owner of Rs11 lakh in rating fraud.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of the Lamington Road area, received a WhatsApp message offering a part-time job on the opportunity on February 1. He was instructed to rate various hotels, earning money for each rating. Initially earning amounts ranging from Rs150 to Rs2,800, the complainant was later added to a Telegram group.

In the group, the fraudster persuaded the complainant to invest in pre-paid tasks, promising daily profits of Rs3,000 to Rs4,000. Over five days, the complainant transferred Rs11 lakh to four different bank accounts provided by the accused. As the man failed to see any returns on his investment, suspicions arose, prompting him to inquire. The fraudster, however, demanded additional funds to release the invested amount.

Realising the fraudulent nature of the scheme, the victim approached the police, leading to the registration of an FIR on February 3. Authorities are actively searching for the cyber fraudster responsible for this elaborate scam, aiming to bring them to justice and prevent further incidents of online deception.