 Mumbai News: Flyer Held With Gold Dust Worth ₹1.88 Cr
The man was caught while crossing the green channel and moving towards the airport's exit gate

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 09:13 PM IST
Mumbai News: Flyer Held With Gold Dust Worth ₹1.88 Cr | representational pic

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle 3,720 gm of gold dust worth Rs1.88 crore, said the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, adding that he had hid the valuable in his undergarments. The accused was identified as Ahmed Khan Usman Khan, however, it wasn't disclosed from which country he had landed. According to the authorities, he was caught while crossing the green channel and moving towards the airport's exit gate. His frisking led to the discovery of four pouches which contained the gold dust. 

Khan confessed that he was trying to smuggle the precious item while adding that he didn't have any invoice for it, said an official. However, his lawyer alleged that the contraband doesn't belong to the accused and that he was arrested merely on suspicion. 

RPF, DRI Seize Gold Biscuits Worth ₹5.4 Cr Onboard Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express In Nagpur
article-image

Mumbai's Second Oldest Shaare Rason Synagogue Grapples With Waste Nuisance

FPJ Cyber Secure: Swindler Dupes Woman, Her Friends Of ₹2.72 Lakh Under False Promise Of Ind-Pak...

Mumbai Police Bust Passport Fraud: FIR Against 2 For Submitting Father's Fake Birth Certificate

Mumbai News: Nexus In Hospitals Prolongs Patients' Wait For MRIs

Maharashtra: Naxalite Carrying ₹16 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Gadchiroli

