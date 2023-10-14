Mumbai News: Flyer Held With Gold Dust Worth ₹1.88 Cr | representational pic

Mumbai: A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to smuggle 3,720 gm of gold dust worth Rs1.88 crore, said the Customs Air Intelligence Unit, adding that he had hid the valuable in his undergarments. The accused was identified as Ahmed Khan Usman Khan, however, it wasn't disclosed from which country he had landed. According to the authorities, he was caught while crossing the green channel and moving towards the airport's exit gate. His frisking led to the discovery of four pouches which contained the gold dust.

Khan confessed that he was trying to smuggle the precious item while adding that he didn't have any invoice for it, said an official. However, his lawyer alleged that the contraband doesn't belong to the accused and that he was arrested merely on suspicion.

