RPF, DRI Seize Gold Biscuits Worth ₹5.4 Cr Onboard Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express In Nagpur | Representational Photo / ANI

Nagpur: In a huge haul, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Nagpur, along with assistance from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers, successfully apprehended two gold smugglers with 8.5 to 9 kilograms of gold biscuits, valued at approximately Rs 5.4 crore traveling on Train No. 12130 Howrah-Pune Azad Hind Express on October 12.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the RPF team, under the leadership of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Nagpur, initiated the operation.

Accused in DRI custody for further investigation

The two individuals, identified as Rahul (36 years old) and Baluram (41 years old), both residents of Nagpur, were found seated on berth numbers 28 and 24 in the S-4 coach. They were carrying two bags containing the smuggled gold biscuits.

The team, comprising eight dedicated RPF personnel, including Head Constable Madan Lal, Constable Mohan Lal Dewangan, CT Amol Chahajgune, CT Sachin Sirsat, Sub-inspector Mukesh Rathore, CT Jasvir Singh, and Lady constable Sirin, collaborated with Inspector Crime Investigation Branch (CIB)/Nagpur and three DRI officers to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Swift action was taken, and the suspects were detained at Nagpur Railway Station, on platform number 8, with the assistance of the RPF on-duty staff. They were subsequently taken to the DRI office for further legal procedures.