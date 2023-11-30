Mumbai News: Five Shiv Sainiks Acquitted In 2005 Rioting Case Related To Protest Against Narayan Rane

Union minister Narayan Rane | PTI

The special MP and MLA court on Thursday acquitted members of five Shiv Sena booked in a 2005 for rioting and unlawful assembly case after a protest against now BJP Union minister Narayan Rane, after his decision to leave the party to join Congress then. The accused were acquitted for want of identity.

The police had initially booked seven accused namely Ashok Baburao Kelkar, Laxman Bhosale, Ajit Kadam, Prakash Vyagadhare, Dattaram Babu Shinde, Shashi Narendra Phadate, Muttu Ramlingam Tewar. However during the trial,Vyadadhare and Tewar died, hence the case against the two was abated. The rest of the five accused were acquitted today for want of evidence.

As per the case registered with Dadar police station, the members of the Shivsena party proceeded towards the location where Rane's supporters had organised a meeting. Rane was scheduled to address his supporters in the said meeting after he announced his decision to quit the party.

When the Shiv Sainiks reached the location, which was near the office of Samna newspaper, there was a scuffle between the two groups. The groups resorted to stone pelting at each other. The local police tried to control the situation. However, in between the police officials were too injured followed by which the police had resorted to Lathi charge.

After the incident, the Dadar police had registered multiple cases on multiple people for unlawful assembly, rioting, assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty. The present group was booked in one of the cases registered by the police in the clashes between the two groups.

This was the first of the cases, in which the trial has been concluded. The special court however, did not find any credible evidence against the accused. Hence, while acquiring the group the court said that the prosecution failed to prove their presence on the spot. Besides, the court noted that there were no police records such as arrest memos, panchamas of the spot.