Mumbai news: Fire breaks out in high-rise building at Ghatkopar west, no injuries reported | Twitter

Mumbai: A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Ghatkopar West on Tuesday night. The fire was successfully extinguished at 9.33 pm, and no injuries have been reported, as confirmed by the BMC's Disaster Management Cell.

According to the Disaster Management Cell, the fire originated in Boulevard 1, a building located at Wadhawan compound in Ghatkopar West. The incident occurred at 7.44 pm on the 15th floor of the 28-storey building. Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, along with local police and civic ward staff, swiftly responded to the scene for rescue operations.

The fire was categorised as a level 1, minor fire at 8.10 pm. Additional divisional officers, senior station officers, and station officers were present at the site. Three fire engines, one jumbo tanker, and an ambulance were deployed for the rescue operation. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in the incident.