Mumbai News: Fire At Kandivali High-Rise; More Than 20 Rescued

Mumbai: Around 25-30 people were rescued on Friday from a ground plus 22-storey building after a fire erupted at the 16th floor of the high-rise, said fire brigade officials, adding that no one was injured in the mishap.

The incident, which occurred at around 10 am, was reported from the Orchid Suburbia building in Dahanukarwadi, Kandivali West. There are six buildings in the premises and the fire broke out in D wing.

Neighbours alert fire brigade

As per a fire official, a woman staying in the flat had gone somewhere when the blaze erupted. The neighbours alerted the fire brigade after noticing smoke coming out of the flat. Since one team from the Kandivali fire station was already pressed into service following a minor fire at another place, extra vehicles were called from the Borivali fire station, he said.

Thick smoke hindered rescue operation

Although firefighting systems in the high-rise helped to control the blaze, the thick smoke made rescue operations difficult. Consequently, the firefighters entered the high-rise from the terrace of a nearby building and rescued people staying on the upper floors.“The residents staying above the 16th floor were stuck in their flats. Some of them have escaped to the terrace area. So we had to enter (the incident spot) from the terrace of another building. It took us more than an hour to rescue 25-30 people,” said a fire official.

The fire was confined to the kitchen area where a washing machine was charred. It was extinguished by 12.30 pm. Prime facie, defective wiring might be a reason behind the mishap. However, the exact cause behind is yet to be ascertained.

