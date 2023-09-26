Mumbai News: Father & Son Duo Killed After Bike Collides With Divider | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: A father-son duo were killed in a road accident after their bike rammed into a divider on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The incident happened on Monday morning. The police said the victims were identified based on the documents and papers found on their bodies. The one driving the bike, a Royal Enfield Bullet, was identified as Mukesh Kumar Maurya, 28, and the one riding pillion, the father, was Ramshraya Maurya, 55.

Bike crashed into divider

The police were alerted about the fatal accident near Jai Ambe Slums in Chembur via the police control room at around 5:30 am. In the alert, the cops were told about a collision involving four to five vehicles. However, when a team reached the spot, there was only the Bullet and the father-son duo lying in a pool of blood. Some bystanders who provided their witness statements to the police informed them that the duo collided with the divider. "The impact was so intense, as they were already speeding since the roads were empty. When they crashed into the divider, both victims were flung off the bike, landing at least 10-15 feet away," said a police official, adding that the bike also skidded towards the opposite direction from where the duo landed.

The bike that the duo were using had a registration from Uttar Pradesh. One of the eyewitnesses also mentioned that the driver lost control over the vehicle, which resulted in it ramming into the divider. The duo were taken to Rajawadi Hospital but were declared dead upon arrival. The Tilak Nagar police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the son, who was driving the vehicle. In cases like these, even though an FIR is registered, there is no trial as the accused is not alive. The police found relatives of the duo, to whom the bodies were handed over after the postmortem. Statements from the relatives are yet to be taken.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)