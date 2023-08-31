Mumbai News: Fake Letter With Legislator's Letterhead Requests Funds Of ₹1.59 Crore

Representative Image

Mumbai: The MRA Marg police have registered a case against an unknown person who requested ₹1.59 crore in funds on a counterfeit letter with the letterhead of MLA Ram Shinde.

A letter was sent to the Mumbai Collector’s office, seeking the release of funds from the MLA's funds, but was found to be fake upon verification. The Collector's office filed a complaint, revealing that three such fake letters had been received since October 2022. Ram Shinde confirmed he had not issued any such letter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)