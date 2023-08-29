Mumbai Covid-19 Body Bag Scam: Ex-Mayor Kishori Pednekar's Anticipatory Bail Application Rejected

Mumbai's ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar | Twitter

Trouble for former mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) increased on Tuesday with a sessions court rejecting her application for anticipatory bail. She was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai crime branch in connection with the controversial purchase of body bags during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fearing arrest, Pednekar had applied for anticipatory bail application, but the same was turned down by additional sessions judge SB Joshi. Pre-arrest bail was denied to two other accused in the case.

The city police's EOW had registered a case against Pednekar and two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including additional commissioner P Velarasu under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 420 (cheating) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).

Sources close to Velarasu said the decisions with regard to the purchase of the body bags were taken strictly as per rules. Since, bodies of Covid-19 patients were to be transported in these body bags, it was ensured that only 100 per cent leakproof bags are purchased.

The case is linked to Covid-19 centres "scam" allegedly involving misappropriation of funds in management of health facilities and financial irregularities in purchases of body bags for deceased coronavirus patients, masks and other items by the BMC during the pandemic.

It is based on a complaint filed with the EOW by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya last month.

Pednekar held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.

In her pre-arrest bail plea, filed through advocate Rahul Arote, the former mayor claimed she has been "falsely implicated in the case."

Pednekar claimed the complaint against her "is tainted with mala fides, politically motivated, and made with an ulterior motive".

Her plea claimed that Somaiya, the former Lok Sabha MP from Mumbai, is a habitual complainant who has a history of targeting politicians who do not owe allegiance to his party.

(With inputs from agencies)