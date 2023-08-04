Mumbai News: Fake Doctor Held In Shivaji Nagar, Ran Clinic Despite Being Only 10th Pass; Sent to Judicial Custody

Fake Doctor | Representational Image

Mumbai: While taking action on illegal clinic in Shivaji Nagar area, police arrested fake doctor. The accused who has been arrested is only 10th pass and had opened a dispensary. The accused was produced in the court where the court sent him to judicial custody. The accused told the court that he has a heart problem, due to which he has been sent to judicial custody.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were informed about the fake doctor working at Dubey's clinic in Govandi. After which the Shivaji Nagar police on Wednesday registered a case against the accused Vishwanath Udayraj Dubey by sending a fake patient. In the investigation, the police came to know that he was only 10th pass.

According to the police complaint made by Dr Ninad Nanavare, Assistant Medical Officer of BMC's M East Ward, the doctor was attending to the patients and also giving medicines. Injections and medicine used by doctors have also been recovered from the accused.

A police official told that Dubey used to work as a compounder with a doctor in the village and learned the work of a doctor there, after which he came to Mumbai and started a dispensary.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections related to cheating and relevant sections of the Medical Practitioners Act, 1961, an official said.