Mumbai News: Engine Failure Disrupts Central Railway Commutes Between Ambernath-Karjat

Representative photo |

Local commuters of Central Railway Mumbai Division faced significant disruptions on Sunday, because down local services between Ambernath and Karjat were disrupted due to an engine failure of a goods train.

The incident occurred at 10.22 am, when the engine of the goods train suddenly stopped working between Ambernath and Badlapur, bringing rail traffic in the region to a standstill.

Central Railway (CR) officials promptly responded to the situation, mobilizing efforts to remove the stranded goods train from the main line. And section was cleared at12.06 noon with the help additional engine, after that train services were resumed in the affected section.

While the disruption primarily impacted down line operations between Ambernath and Karjat, it also had a cascading effect on several up-bound trains.

However despite the challenges posed by this unexpected incident, railway authorities worked diligently to minimize inconvenience to passengers and ensured the safe resumption of train services.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)