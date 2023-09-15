Mumbai News: Central Railway Sees Rise In Use Of Paperless, Mobile Ticketing By Passengers |

Commuters are increasingly switching to digital ticketing solutions, with 31.28% of Mumbaikars embracing the UTS mobile app, ATVMs (automatic ticket vending machines) and JTBS (Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sewak) services in August 2023, compared to 20% in August 2022, according to Central Railway data.

This shift in ticketing preferences not only reflects changing commuter behaviours but also contributes to the revenue of Mumbai’s unreserved ticketing services, an official said.

Details Of Revenue Through Online Ticket Sale In August

CR’s Mumbai Division, which operates the suburban rail network, reported a revenue of Rs105.4 crore from unreserved ticketing in August 2023. This revenue was generated from 12.27 crore passengers who utilised these services during the month. Notably, 31.28% of these passengers, approximately 3.82 crore, opted for the convenience of UTS mobile app, ATVMs, or JTBS.

This 31.28% share of passengers translates into a revenue share of 42.64%. In August alone, digital-savvy commuters contributed Rs44.93 crore to Mumbai Division’s revenues, the official said.

According to CR, the daily revenue earnings from these digital services stand at Rs1.43 crore. “The August 2023 data regarding the adoption of UTS mobile app, ATVMs and JTBS services in Mumbai underscores the transformation of ticketing habits among the city’s commuters. This shift not only reflects the convenience and efficiency of digital ticketing options but also significantly bolsters the revenue of the Mumbai Division’s unreserved ticketing services,” the official said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)