Mumbai News: Electric Water Taxis Arrive In City; Services Likely To Begin From March 10

Newly arrived electric water taxis in Mumbai ahead of the launch of harbour transport services connecting South Mumbai and JNPA | File Pic

Mumbai, March 5: Mumbai’s much-awaited electric water taxi service has moved a step closer to launch with the arrival of the first set of vessels in the city. The air-conditioned electric boats are expected to begin operations around March 10, connecting the Domestic Cruise Terminal in South Mumbai to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), with ticket prices expected to be around Rs 100 per passenger as fixed by the authority.

The launch, however, had been delayed earlier due to technical issues with the supplier of motors required for the vessels. The problem has now been resolved, allowing preparations for the service rollout to move ahead. For the next few days, trial runs will be conducted and later commercial services will be launched.

Project implementation and vessels

The project is being implemented by Bharat Freight Group (BFG), and the boats have been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in partnership with the private operator. The first phase will see two vessels entering service — one hybrid boat powered by solar energy, electric batteries and a diesel backup system, and another that runs entirely on electric power.

Each boat has a seating capacity of 20 passengers and is equipped with air conditioning, plush sofa-style seating, toilets and advanced navigation systems designed to offer a comfortable commute. The vessels are built using fibre and glass materials and follow a European design aimed at improving stability and efficiency.

Faster travel across the harbour

The electric water taxis are expected to significantly reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. While traditional wooden boats currently take more than an hour to cover the route, the new vessels are expected to complete the journey in under 40 minutes at a cruising speed of around 10 nautical miles per hour.

The boats are powered by twin 25 kW motors and a 60 kWh power pack, enabling them to operate for about four hours on a single charge. Charging the batteries is expected to take less than an hour.

Future expansion plans

According to the operator, the service is part of a broader plan to introduce cleaner and more efficient water-based transport options in Mumbai’s harbour. In the next phase, four hydrogen-powered boats are also planned to be added once the required generator infrastructure is installed.

The operator also intends to expand the service in the future by introducing routes linking South Mumbai with destinations such as Elephanta Caves, Belapur and Alibaug, besides harbour tourism circuits.

Also Watch:

The introduction of electric water taxis is expected to provide a faster and more environmentally friendly alternative for commuters travelling between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, while also opening up new possibilities for coastal tourism.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/