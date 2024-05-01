 Mumbai News: Election Squad Seizes ₹1.14 Crore Cash From Inside Car At Checkpoint In Dadar
The police conducted necessary questioning and seized the money found in the car after making a panchnama.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 01:33 AM IST
Representative Image

The officers of the Vadala Vidhansabha election Flying Squad were stationed near Shinde Wadi on Ambedkar Road in Dadar, where they had set up a checkpoint. They stopped a Fourtuner car heading from Parel towards Matunga for checking. Upon inspecting the car, a total of Rs 1.14 coror in cash was found in four bags. The two individuals in the car were Vipul Shantilal Nagda (46) and Aditya Javale (31).

A Bhoiwada police officer mentioned that Vipul Nagda, a builder and hotelier, was caught carrying money in his car. Nagda was traveling in his car driven by his driver, Aditya Jawale. The police conducted necessary questioning and seized the money found in the car after making a panchnama.

A police officer revealed that the Election Commission has set a limit on carrying cash together, and since he received more money in a cash-filled car, the cash has been seized, and it has been sent to the Income Tax Department office located in the Ballard Pier area.

A police officer also revealed that a notice has been issued to construction and hotel businessman Vipul Shantilal Nagda to appeal to the income tax department through an appeal.

