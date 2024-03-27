Surat Money Laundering Case: Enforcement Directorate Seizes Properties Worth ₹4.21 Crore

Sajju Kothari |

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Surat, has escalated its crackdown on illicit financial activities, with the provisional attachment of 31 immovable properties valued at ₹4.21 crore. These assets, held under the names of Sajid alias Sajju Gulam Mohammad Kothari, Allarakha Gulam Mustafa Sheikh, their associates, and family members, are under scrutiny in connection with a sprawling money laundering case. This latest development marks a significant stride in the ED's pursuit of justice under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

In a decisive move against financial malfeasance, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tightened its grip on the nexus of illicit wealth accumulation in Surat, Gujarat. The provisional attachment of 31 immovable properties, totaling ₹4.21 crore, signals a resolute stance against money laundering and organized crime syndicates operating in the region.

The ED's action stems from an intensive investigation initiated in response to six FIRs lodged by the Surat Police, implicating Sajid Kothari and his associates in a spectrum of criminal offenses, including extortion, murder, kidnapping, abduction, rioting, robbery, dacoity, unauthorised money lending, and gambling. The nexus of criminal activities orchestrated by Sajju Kothari and his cohorts prompted the ED's intervention, under the purview of the PMLA, 2002.

Prominent builders, developers under ED's radar

Sources privy to the investigation have hinted at a widening net, with ED's scrutiny extending to prominent builders and developers in Surat, particularly those operating in the Rander-Gorat Road and walled city areas. Sajju Kothari, who is in the jail under the GUJCTOC, allegedly colluded with influential figures within the real estate sector who have come under intense scrutiny, with suspicions of illicit property transactions casting a shadow over the integrity of the industry.

The ED's probe has unearthed a web of financial impropriety, revealing proceeds of crime amounting to approximately ₹4.29 crore. These illicit gains, accrued through a litany of criminal activities orchestrated by Sajju Kothari, underscore the pervasive nature of organized crime in the region. The provisional attachment of the 31 immovable properties underscores the ED's commitment to dismantling the financial infrastructure sustaining criminal enterprises.

Further intensifying the investigation, the ED has set its sights on unraveling the labyrinthine network of corruption pervading Surat's socio-political landscape. Allegations of collusion between certain builder-developer conglomerates and influential leaders during the tenure of the Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat have surfaced, implicating key figures in the corridors of power. The specter of high-profile individuals facing scrutiny looms large, as the ED vows to unearth the truth behind clandestine dealings.

Read Also Gujarat: KP Green Engineering Limited Makes Historic BSE Listing Debut In Surat

As the investigation gains momentum, the ED remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice, resolute in its mission to expose and dismantle the intricate web of financial malfeasance. The provisional attachment of assets marks a pivotal juncture in the agency's relentless crusade against money laundering and organized crime syndicates.