Mumbai News: Egg Price Rises After A Dip In Production

Navi Mumbai: The price of eggs has shot up again by around 10 to 15% due to a dip in production. The price surge was witnessed in the last month. However, prices will come down in a fortnight as there will be a low demand during Shrawan month, starting from July 4-5.

President of Eggs Association Mumbai, Raju Shewale, said that the production during summer dipped by around 25 to 35% and this led to a rise in price.

“Normally, the production drops during summer due to heat. This year, the dip was higher than the previous year,” said Shewale.

Rise in demand for eggs as the supply of green vegetables dips

Once the monsoon arrives and settles down, the production starts becoming normal. “The production will become normal in the next fortnight,” said a trader from the Mafco market in Sanpada. However, he added that there is a rise in demand for eggs during the rainy season as the supply of green vegetables dips.

“Price keeps fluctuating every day. However, due to demand and low supply, its price has been around ₹90 per dozen for the last two weeks,” said another trader.

Price also depends upon the quality and brand of eggs

The price also depends upon the quality and brand. “Package of six eggs have seen a sharp rise than those being sold loose,” said a trader from Mafco market. He added that a six-piece egg pack is commanding from ₹65-110.

According to traders, there is a demand for 90 lakh eggs daily in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). However, this keeps fluctuating. “The Shravan month will start from July 4 or July 5 and the demand will come down. Since this year, the Shravan month will be longer than usual, there will be no further rise,” said Shewale.

The city receives the supply from various places to meet the demand. The MMR receives eggs apart from Miraj in Sangli District, Gujarat, and Hyderabad.

Rise in prices of feed costs

However, traders also say that the rise in the input cost has increased the price. “Rise in prices of feed costs is one of the major reasons,” said Shewale, adding that poultry feed constitutes mainly grains (maize, broken rice, bajra or wheat), soybean, groundnut or sunflower meals, among others. “Since many of the constituents are brought in from other states, its cost impacts the overall costs of poultry products,” added Shewale.