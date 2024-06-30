Mumbai News: Eatery Owner Booked For Duping Businessman Of ₹23.6 Lakh With Franchise Offer | Pexels

The Vile Parle police have booked the owner of a recently-opened restaurant in Versova for allegedly duping a businessman of Rs23.6 lakh on the pretext of offering a franchise. Reportedly, the Bengaluru-based accused, Kartik Babu, has cheated others as well in a similar manner.

In his complaint lodged on June 26, Ravi Pujari, 50, said that he along with his family visited the 'Idli Guru' restaurant in November 2023. He further said that he liked the food's taste hence he thought of starting a restaurant under the Idli Guru's franchise. Pujari then asked the eatery's manager to share the owner's contact details. Subsequently, he spoke to Babu regarding the proposal. The accused responded positively, promising to meet within two-three days.

Subsequently, Pujari along with his wife visited Babu's residence in Versova and discussed the business plan. The former said that the franchise would cost Rs20 lakh, with an additional Rs3.6 lakh GST and Rs10,000 for other charges. In December 2023, they formalised an agreement as per which Pujari would receive 20% of the profit.

Accordingly, the whopping amount was transferred to Babu in two transactions, said the complainant, adding that he even finalised a location for the restaurant on a rental basis in Vile Parle East, inking a 60-month agreement with the landlord. According to him, he frequently reminded Babu about starting the restaurant, but only sand and tiles were delivered to the location. As per the agreement, the eatery was supposed to start within 60 days, but Babu did not cooperate, said Pujari.

As per his complaint, he later learnt that Babu was arrested in a franchise cheating case in Bengaluru in February and had even cheated two Oshiwara residents in a similar manner. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty).