 Mumbai News: 2 College Students Held In Online Loan App Scam Linked To Chinese Fraud Gang
The investigation revealed that the two students were in contact with a Chinese fraud gang, providing their bank account details and SIM cards for the scams.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
The Bangur Nagar police have arrested two Delhi college students involved in an online loan app scam that attempted to extort a Goregaon-based woman by morphing her pictures and sending them to her relatives.

According to the police, the 27-year-old complainant applied for a loan of Rs37,000 on an online app, uploading her photo and personal information in December 2023. She received only Rs21,000, transferred by the fraudsters. Soon after, she received threatening calls demanding repayment. The accused warned her that failure to repay would lead to defamation. A few days later, they morphed her photos and sent them to her relatives, threatening to make the obscene images viral on social media if she did not comply. The woman then approached the Bangur Nagar police.

Investigations led the police to Delhi, where they arrested the two accused, Jain and Nikhil, in the Rohini area and brought them to Mumbai. A court has since sent them into judicial custody.

The investigation revealed that the two students were in contact with a Chinese fraud gang, providing their bank account details and SIM cards for the scams. The fraudulently obtained money was transferred to these students’ accounts before being handed over to the main fraudsters. The police suspect that the accused may have committed similar crimes elsewhere and are continuing to investigate.

