Mumbai News: Cops On Lookout For Scammers For Duping 2 Victims In Drugs-In-Parcel Fraud

In separate cases, scammers had duped two victims, including a woman in drugs-in-parcel fraud. The scammers had posed as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and police officials in order to dupe the victim.

In the first case, a 26-year-old engineer who stays in Thane had received a phone call on June 19 from a person claiming to be from a courier company at Andheri branch. The caller told the victim that a parcel of his destined for Iran containing illegal passport, LSD drugs etc. has been intercepted and that the said matter is being probed by the NCB.

The victim told the caller that he had no connection with the said consignment, but the caller transferred the said call to an 'NCB officer'. The scammer then told the victim that many bank accounts have been opened using his Aadhar card details.

The said person then told the victim that he would have to pay money in order to get clearance from the probing agency. The victim was then made to transfer Rs 4.90 lakh in a bank account in five transactions.Later when the victim realised that he had been duped, he approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

In another case, a 28-year-old woman who works in a company near the Mumbai airport had received a phone call on June 21 from a person informing her that a parcel of hers containing four passports, three credit cards and MDMA drugs had been intercepted by the Mumbai Customs officials.

The victim was then forced to send Rs 1.50 lakh in a bank account. She then narrated the incident to her relatives, who told her that she may have been scammed. She then approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter.

The police has registered separate cases under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.