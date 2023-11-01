Mumbai News: Dumper Truck Driver's Sudden Brakes Claim Man's Life | Representational photo

Mumbai: A dumper truck driver was arrested after a 36-year-old man died in a collision between a tempo and a van at the Airoli bridge near Mulund on the Eastern Express Highway. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Irfan.

The fatal mishap occurred on Tuesday when Irfan along with one of his colleagues was heading towards Vasind in Thane district in the van driven by Vakil Mansub Khan. At around 10 am, when the van reached the Airoli bridge, a dumper truck, bearing the registration number MH 04 LE 8228, started to move indifferently, said Khan, adding that the driver suddenly applied brakes without any signal.

To avert a collision with the dumper moving ahead, Khan maneuvered into the other lane going towards Mumbai. However, the van rammed into a temp which was moving in that lane. “Both the vehicles were at high speed and didn't foresee the situation hence the hit was intense. The trio in the van and a person inside the tempo sustained injuries and were taken to a hospital,” said a police official. However, Irfan died while receiving treatment.

Based on Khan's complaint, a manhunt was launched for the dumper truck driver and he was arrested on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Rohit Sahani, 25, a resident of Bhiwandi. A case has been registered against him under sections 304A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Read Also Mumbai News: CR Partners With 58 City Hospitals For Treatment Of Train Accident Victims

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)