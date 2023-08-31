Mumbai News: Drunk Patron Unleashes Fury On Bar Staff, Cop; FIR Lodged

Mumbai News: Drunk Patron Unleashes Fury On Bar Staff, Cop | Representative Image

Mumbai: A woman patron of the famous Chala Basuya Bar in Dadar was booked on Tuesday for quarrelling with the bar staff when they allegedly stopped her from visiting the washroom, and later for assaulting a woman police officer from the Nirbhaya Squad who was called after commotion.

The patron in question, a manager at a private bank – has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty, criminal intimidation and for insulting to provoke. The Dadar police have registered an FIR under sections 332, 353, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. She has also been issued a notice under section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure to appear before a police officer.

SI assaulted by accused

When the police control room was dialled, sub inspector Gauri Date, 38, of Nirbhaya Squad reached the bar and found that there was only one washroom and the accused was stopped as it was occupied. However, she got angry and started abusing the waiter, who tried to pacify her but failed. On hearing the commotion, the bar manager also came but couldn’t do anything to calm her down.

When called in, Date also bore the brunt of her anger and was allegedly assaulted. Apparently, the accused woman caught hold of Date’s collar and pulled her hair, threatening that her contacts with the Commissioner of Police could cost her the job.

As per Date’s statement, the woman was under the influence of alcohol. The Dadar police took her to Sion Hospital where her blood sample was taken. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

