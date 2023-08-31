Mumbai Crime: 5 Arrested Within 2 Hours After Man's Fatal Assault By 8 Individuals in Malvani | representative pic

Mumbai: In the August 30 case of a man being assaulted by eight individuals with sticks, stones, and a bat in Malvani due to an old feud, police have arrested five within two hour. The conflict arose between neighbours over access to the Ambujwadi area in Malvani.

Read Also Mumbai News: Man Beaten To Death In Malvani Area Amidst Ongoing Feud

Fight over obstructed path

Ejaz, also known as Nasir Abdul Bashir Shaikh (45), was attacked by eight individuals wielding wood, stones, and a bat, resulting in his death. A video capturing the incident went viral on social media. Police Havildar Surve received news of the incident, leading Crime Branch Unit 11 officers to track down the culprits through an informant and mobile location. Sabir Babu Ansari, Akbar Amin Hasan Ansari, Reshma Masoor Syed alias City, and Yasmin Tauheen Khan were arrested in Ambujwadi, Malad.

A case of murder has been registered against a total of eight people. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused had obstructed the path of the deceased Shaikh and questioned him about blocking the road of the main accused, Mansoor City. Shaikh denied blocking anyone's path, which led to the accused hitting him on the head with a paver block. Subsequently, others attacked Shaikh with bamboo and a bat. During the assault, the accused also threatened to harm Shaikh's son, Amiruddin Sheikh. A video capturing this threat circulated on social media. The police promptly took action, arresting the culprits within two hours. All the accused are currently in police custody, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the police. Sources indicate that the accused have prior criminal cases registered against them. In this case, the main accused, Mansoor City, was apprehended by Room 11 of the Crime Branch, who then handed him over to the Malvani police, the Crime Branch added.