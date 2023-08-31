All About Gangster 'King Maya' Arrested For Killing Amazon Employee In Delhi’s Bhajanpura

Maya arrested | Twitter

Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two accused named Bilal Gani alias Mallu and Sameer alias King Maya in connection with the Bhajanpura murder case. Sameer alias Maya was arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police. The weapon used in committing the crime has also been recovered from the accused. He has been booked under arms Act and has also been handed over to local police. A 36-year-old man was shot dead in Subhash Vihar area of Bhajanpura. The deceased was identified as Harpreet Gill who worked as senior manager at Amazon. Another man was injured in the firing and was admitted to a nearby hospital. The other person was identified as Govind, who is said to be maternal uncle of the deceased.

There were around five youths on two-wheelers who opened fire at the victims and fled the spot. The incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. Delhi Police scanned the CCTV footage and arrested one accused in connection with the matter.

Delhi Police arrests two accused, including gang leader

The Delhi Police arrested two of the accused from Signature Bridge at about 2 AM. The accused along with his four associates were involved in a road rage with the deceased and the injured person. Delhi Police said that efforts are being made to nab the other accused in connection with the case. And also further investigation is being made in the matter.

Incident caught on CCTV

The incident occurred when Harpreet Gill, the deceased and Govind, who was injured in the road rage, were on their bike at gali number 8 in Bhajanpura when five boys riding on a scooty and a bike opened unprovoked fire at them and fled the spot. The police is scanning the CCTV footage and trying to identify the other accused in the case. The police registered a case of murder and started investigation. The reason behind the firing is not ascertained yet.

Maya Gang suspect in the case

DCP Northeast Delhi Joy N Tirkey told ANI that "Both the victims were going on a motorcycle. From the initial investigation, we have known that there were 4-5 people on two-wheelers. All of a sudden there was a firing after a verbal argument. Harpreet was shot in his head and his maternal uncle Govind was also shot in his head, but he was stable. I was able to talk to him last night. We are working on some suspects. Yes, that (Maya Gang) is one of the suspects. Criminals can be 4 to 5 in number."

About Maya Gang members who were arrested

As per reports from Times of India, the main accused in the case Sameer alias King Maya was impressed from the character of Maya bhai played by Vivek Oberoi in the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala so much that he named his gang as 'Maya gang'. Sameer referred himself as 'Maya bhai'. His Instagram ID was named as king_maya_302 and his bio reads as 'Naam- badnam, address- kabristan, umr- jeene ki, shauk- marne ka'. There are reports that King Maya shot the victims in the head.

Accused has 4 murder cases to his name

There are reports that the accused has recently turned 18 and has around four murder cases to his name. His Instagram account is filled with pics and videos of the accused with guns and weapons.

