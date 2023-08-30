 Mumbai News: Man Beaten To Death In Malvani Area Amidst Ongoing Feud
Mumbai News: Man Beaten To Death In Malvani Area Amidst Ongoing Feud

The probe revealed that Mansoor Syed, also known as Shetty, along with his wife Reshma, son Naved, and others, collectively assaulted the complainant's husband using an iron pipe, rod, and paver block.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
Representative image

A tragic incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Malvani police station, where a longstanding rivalry escalated into violence, resulting in the death of a man. On Wednesday around 3 pm, a woman approached the Malvani police station, reporting that her husband, Ejaz Abdul Basar Shaikh, had been brutally attacked by their neighbors.

Responding promptly, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The probe revealed that Mansoor Syed, also known as Shetty, along with his wife Reshma, son Naved, and others, collectively assaulted the complainant's husband using an iron pipe, rod, and paver block. Tragically, the victim succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The deceased's body was transported to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. The Malvani police have apprehended two additional individuals, including the accused woman Reshma, in connection with the incident.

The Malvani police are actively pursuing the case as a murder, further underscoring the importance of resolving ongoing conflicts to prevent such tragic outcomes.

