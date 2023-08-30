 Maharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans

Maharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans

Ajit Pawar had recently made a decisive move concerning the disbursement of loans to sugar factories.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
article-image

An open fight has broken out between Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar over the allocation of loans to sugar factories. Ajit Pawar had recently made a decisive move concerning the disbursement of loans to these factories.

In response to strong objections from BJP leaders who hold influence over these sugar factories, Devendra Fadnavis intervened on Wednesday, effectively halting Pawar's decision. Consequently, the matter will now be referred to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the ultimate verdict.

This incident underscores a significant power struggle within the tripartite coalition government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar had imposed stringent conditions on the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) before it could approve loans for sugar factories in the state. Notably, this action seemed to be aimed at factories under BJP's control.

Read Also
Fuzzy Logic: Discord Between Shinde & Ajit Pawar A Big Concern For BJP Top Brass
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'INDIA Has Several PM Options, What Does BJP Have Except Modi?': Uddhav Thackeray At MVA Presser In...

'INDIA Has Several PM Options, What Does BJP Have Except Modi?': Uddhav Thackeray At MVA Presser In...

Ganeshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha...

Ganeshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha...

Maharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans

Maharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans

Mumbai News: City Witnesses Spike In Malaria, Dengue Cases

Mumbai News: City Witnesses Spike In Malaria, Dengue Cases

Mumbai News: Maharashtra CM Lashes Out At Shiv Sena (UBT) As Former Corporator Close To Raut Joins...

Mumbai News: Maharashtra CM Lashes Out At Shiv Sena (UBT) As Former Corporator Close To Raut Joins...