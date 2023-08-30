Maharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans

An open fight has broken out between Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar over the allocation of loans to sugar factories. Ajit Pawar had recently made a decisive move concerning the disbursement of loans to these factories.

In response to strong objections from BJP leaders who hold influence over these sugar factories, Devendra Fadnavis intervened on Wednesday, effectively halting Pawar's decision. Consequently, the matter will now be referred to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the ultimate verdict.

This incident underscores a significant power struggle within the tripartite coalition government in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar had imposed stringent conditions on the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) before it could approve loans for sugar factories in the state. Notably, this action seemed to be aimed at factories under BJP's control.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)