Mumbai News: Doctors Concerned Over Bombay Nursing Home Act, Demand Affordable Care For Patients

Representative Image | FPJ

Indian Medical Association (IMA) doctors have met state health authorities over the amendments to the Bombay Nursing Home (BNH) Act and told them that certain provisions are not feasible. Dr Shivkumar Utture, an IMA member, said the team urged the authorities to make changes to the BNH Act and Clinical Establishment Act so that healthcare remained affordable and the medical fraternity did not face problems.

Demand for affordable medical facilities

“We want medical facilities to be affordable to the common man but the amendments to the Clinical Establishment Act are not in favour of patients. We explained the difference between CEA and amended BNH. The CEA draft committee’s 2018 conclusions have been forwarded to the government and there will be further discussions regarding it,” he said.

Certification to be made mandatory

Dr Utture said only 15 to 20% of nurses were certified so there was no point in making certification mandatory for all of them. The government has started to provide skill development training, which can be used to train senior nurses who will be able to train others, he said.

Dr Swapneel Lale, director of DHS, said the meeting was fruitful and state has rolled out discussions to bring in the Clinical Establishment Act. “The existing Bombay Nursing Home Act has similar provisions as CEA. The latter will help establish minimum standards and ensure better patient rights,” he said.